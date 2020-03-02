Churchill Downs +3% after JPMorgan boost

JPMorgan lifts Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) to an Overweight rating from Neutral on its view that the coronavirus outbreak won't cancel the Kentucky Derby in May.

"While we are not calling a bottom in CHDN here, nor can we say with strong confidence that the Derby will take place on May 2nd as scheduled, we believe the stock’s 14% decline in the past two trading days (24% off its recent high) vs. the S&P’s 5% decline, and 18% upside relative to our price target ($148, unchanged) provides an attractive risk/reward," write analyst Joseph Greff and team.

JP assigns a price target of $148 to Churchill Downs vs. the average sell-side price target of $160.00.