Mobile Mini, WillScot to merge

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI), the largest U.S. provider of portable storage solutions, and WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC), the top U.S. supplier of mobile office trailers, announce an all-stock merger deal that will create a company with an implied total enterprise value of ~$6.6B.

Mini stockholders will receive 2.4050 WillScot common shares for each Mini share held; based on WilsScot's Feb. 28 closing price, the consideration implies an 8% premium to the closing price of Mobile Mini.

Upon completion of the deal, current WillScot and Mobile Mini stockholders will own 54% and 46% of the combined company, respectively.

WillScot CEO Brad Soultz will become CEO of the combined company, and Mobile Mini President and CEO Kelly Williams will become President and COO.

The companies anticipate $50M of annual cost synergies from the deal; they totaled $1.7B in combined revenue and $650M in combined adjusted EBITDA in 2019.