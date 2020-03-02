Co-Diagnostics up 59% premarket on availability of COVID-19 test

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is poised to add to its torrid pace with its announcement that its coronavirus virus test kits are now available for purchase by CLIA-certified laboratories who have yet to complete their Emergency Use Authorization submissions with the FDA. Previously, labs had to wait for agency sign-off before ordering.

Shares up 59% premarket on robust volume. If the premarket price holds, shares will be up 20-fold since mid-January.