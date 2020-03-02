Pete Buttigieg ends Democratic presidential run, likely hoping to weaken Bernie Sanders

Pete Buttigieg announced that he was pulling out of the race for the Democratic nomination for President. His decision came just a day after Joe Biden scored a resounding victory in South Carolina.

Mr. Buttigieg said it was his responsibility to consider the repercussions of remaining in the race. He has warned over the past several weeks that Sen. Bernie Sanders is a risky choice to take on President Donald Trump, and his candidacy could threaten Democratic seats in Congress. Some in the Democratic party believe that Mr. Buttigieg and other moderate candidates were splitting the moderate vote to the benefit of Sen. Bernie Sanders.

While Mr. Buttigieg didn’t yet endorse any of the other candidates, he reportedly traded voicemails with former Vice President Joe Biden yesterday. Like Mr. Biden, Mr. Buttigieg supported the extension of a public health care insurance option to more people while protecting private health insurance, rejecting the Medicare for All plan proposed by Sen. Sanders. He will face pressure to endorse another candidate in time for this week's Super Tuesday, when there are primaries in 14 states.

Mr. Buttigieg had relatively strong appeal among college educated Democrats. Those who admired him cited his education at Harvard and at Oxford as a Rhodes scholar, his calm and reasoned demeanor, and his youth (38 years old) compared to the other candidates.

But he struggled to attract African American support, which is viewed as a critical requirement for a successful candidacy. He won only 3% of non-white votes in South Carolina’s Saturday primary, according to AP VoteCast. As mayor of South Bend, which is 25% black, he was criticized for firing the first African American police chief in the history of the city, and for his handling of the case of a white police officer who fatally shot an armed black man in June. Super Tuesday includes five southern states with large proportions of black voters.

Those investors nervous about the potential impact of Sen. Sanders' policies will likely view Mr. Buttigieg's withdrawal as positive for the markets, as it strengthens Joe Biden's chances of winning the nomination.