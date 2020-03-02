Diversified Healthcare Q4 NOI declines on Five Star restructuring

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Q4 normalized FFO per share of 30 cents, in-line with consensus, increased from 27 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 same-property cash basis net operating income declined 19%, primarily as a result of the reduction in rent paid by Five Star during the most recent quarter due to the restructuring of their agreements.

Q4 total revenue of $256.0M vs. $251.0M consensus and $285.2M a year ago.

Q4 total expenses rose to $280.4M vs. $251.4M a year earlier; current quarter includes $1.89M of acquisition and other transaction-related costs vs. $56,000 in the year-ago quarter; G&A expenses increased to $8.74M from $0.7M a year ago.

Since Oct. 1, 2019, DHC has sold 20 properties for $216.6M.

In December 2019, DHC acquired an active adult rental community in Plano, TX, with 169 living units for ~$50.3M.

“With the disruption associated with the Five Star restructuring transaction behind us, in 2020 we will remain focused on our core competencies in order to increase shareholder value, including through asset management, the continued execution of our redevelopment plans and disciplined capital recycling strategy in order to further refine our high quality portfolio,” President and COO Jennifer Francis.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

