Airline investors brace for more losses

Cowen warns that a bumpy ride could be ahead for airline sector investors with cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. expected to rise as test kits become more readily available.

"Our near term concern is that airlines start canceling flights on the North Atlantic and in the US domestic market. We believe those would be extreme measures, but we also note that a number of companies are limiting corporate travel. That is worrisome, as the large international airlines are dependent on corporate travel," notes analyst Helane Becker.

Becker says airlines can stimulate demand by lowering fares to attract leisure customers, but replacing high value customers w/ leisure customers means earnings will come under pressure.

In premarket action, American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is down 2.36% and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is off 2.17% .

Related stocks: Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW), Mesa Air (NASDAQ:MESA), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE).