Square plans $1B convertible notes placement

Square (NYSE:SQ) plans to offer $1.0B of convertible senior notes due 2025 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers.

Square falls 1.3% in premarket trading.

Also expects to grant initial purchasers a 30-day option to buy up to an additional $150M of notes to cover over-allotments, if any.

The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of Square’s class A common stock, or a combination thereof, at Square’s election. The interest rate, conversion rate, and other terms of the notes are to be determined upon pricing of the offering.

Square expects to enter privately negotiated convertible note hedge transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers or their affiliates or other financial institutions. The transactions are expected generally to reduce the potential dilution to the class A common stock upon conversion of the notes and/or offset the cash payments Square is required to make in excess of the principal amount of converted notes.

Square also expects to enter into privately negotiated warrant transactions with the hedge counterparties.

In connection with the initial hedge of the convertible note hedge transactions and warrant transactions, the hedge counterparties may buy shares of class A common stock and/or enter into various derivative transactions with respect to the class A common stock concurrently with, or shortly after, the pricing of the notes.

Expects to use a portion of the proceeds from the offering to pay the cost of the convertible note hedge transactions and the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes.