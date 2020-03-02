Stephens raises Activision blizzard on CoD catalyst

Stephens raises its Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) target from $67 to $72, calling the current pullback "an attractive buying opportunity ahead of the rumored Call of Duty Warzone," which could launch next week."

The firm sees the battle royale mode providing a near-term catalyst that sustains user engagement and monetization strength.

The coronavirus outbreak could be a tailwind for ATVI if it "continues to affect consumer behavior," says Stephens.

Stephens names ATVI to its 2020 Best Idea list, bumping Zynga out of the slot.

Activision shares are down 1% pre-market to $57.58. Shares are down 3.8% in the past month.

ATVI has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.