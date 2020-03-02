Evergy, Elliott reach deal for two board seats

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) +4% pre-market after posting slightly better than expected Q4 earnings and reaching an agreement with shareholder Elliott Management that includes the appointment of two new directors to its board.

Evergy's board also will establish a new strategic review committee with a mandate to explore ways to enhance shareholder value.

Elliott, which owns ~10M Evergy shares, says the company now is "well positioned to significantly increase investment in critical electric infrastructure to benefit key stakeholders."

In its earnings report, Evergy also announces a five-year $7.6B capital plan through 2024.