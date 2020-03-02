Core-Mark Holding beat estimates in Q4

Core-Mark Holding (NASDAQ:CORE) reports Non-cigarette sales growth of 5.4% in Q4, due primarily to strong sales of fresh foods, candy and other nicotine products.

Cigarette sales decreased 0.3%, driven by declines in cigarette consumption.

Gross margin rate improved 24 bps to 5.55%, driven primarily by higher inventory holding gains and increased margins from non-cigarette products.

Adjusted EBITDA expanded 23.8% to $48.3M.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: $16.9 to $17.1B; Adjusted EBITDA: $190 to $200M; Diluted EPS: 1.15 to $1.30; Diluted EPS (excl. LIFO expense): $1.66 to $1.81; Capex: ~$45M; Tax rate: 26%; Fully diluted shares outstanding: 46M.

Previously: Core-Mark Holding EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue (March 2)