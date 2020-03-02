AmEx sales staff misled small-business owners to boost card sign-ups - WSJ

American Express (NYSE:AXP) salespeople misrepresented card rewards and fees, checked credit reports without permission, and, in some cases, issued cards that weren't requested, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing current and former AXP employees.

The current and former employees say the questionable sales tactics go back to at least 2015 when AmEx was struggling to keep Costco Wholesale small-business customers after the warehouse club ended their partnership.

With the potentially huge loss of revenue from Costco customers, AmEx started an aggressive campaign to keep them, which led to escalating sales goals and hefty commissions.

Within six months of the campaign, some sales people had earned commissions of $50K-$100K, the current and former employees told the WSJ.

But there were some red flags cropping up. About 40%-45% of the cards being mailed out through the Costco-retention campaign were being activated vs. a typical rate of at least 60%.

The aggressive sales practices didn't end with the Costco-retention program, according to the WSJ story, as salespeople had grown accustomed to the big commissions from the retention program and turned mostly to cold calls to small businesses to meet higher monthly sales targets.

An American Express spokesman told the WSJ that the company found a very small number of cases "inconsistent with our sales policies" and they were "promptly and appropriately addressed with our customers, as necessary, and with our employees, including through disciplinary action."