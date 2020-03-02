Karyopharm up 45% premarket on positive selinexor data

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) jumps 42% premarket on increased volume in reaction to positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, BOSTON, evaluating the combination of Xpovio (selinexor), Takeda's (NYSE:TAK) Velcade (bortezomib) and low-dose dexamethasone in multiple myeloma patients who had received one-to-three prior lines of treatment.

The study met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to Velcade + dexamethasone (Vd). Specifically, median PFS in the triplet arm was 13.93 months versus 9.46 months in the Vd arm (p=0.007) with 30% less risk of disease progression (hazard ratio = 0.70).

Compete data will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences.