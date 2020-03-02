Cruise line stocks fall as coronavirus cases in U.S. increase

Cruise line stocks are heading lower again after coronavirus cases are reported across new parts of the U.S., including two deaths in the state of Washington.
There are concerns that bookings in North America will fall and revenue for the current quarter will be impacted by cancellations (less onboard spending).
There have also been more reports on the experiences of the Diamond Princess passengers that were quarantined due the coronavirus outbreak and experienced rapid spreading of the virus.
Carnival (NYSE:CCL) is down 7.65% premarket and Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) is 3.48% lower. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) is 4.72% lower.
