Amicus Therapeutics FY 2019 top line up 100%

Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) FY results:

Revenues: $182.2M (+99.8%).

Net loss: ($356.4M) (-2.1%); loss/share: ($1.48) (+21.3%); Quick Assets: $452.7M (-10.2%).

2020 guidance: Galafold revenue: $250M - 260M.

Key Strategic Priorities: Complete Pompe Phase 3 PROPEL study, enroll pediatric studies and advance manufacturing to support 2021 BLA and MAA.

Advance clinical development, manufacturing and regulatory discussions for CLN6 and CLN3 Batten programs.

Progress Pompe gene therapy towards IND and disclose up to two additional IND candidates.

