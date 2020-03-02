Occidental, Wyoming in talks over big land deal - FT

Wyoming is in talks to buy millions of acres of land from Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), in a deal the state's governor says would be the largest U.S. land purchase since the country bought Alaska in 1867.

The Wyoming legislature is advancing bills authorizing the use of state funds to acquire the properties, which encompass more than 1M acres of surface land and 4M acres of underground mineral rights and could cost $1B-$3B, Financial Times reports.

State officials view the land as a potential bonanza for oil and gas extraction, wind and solar farms, power transmission lines, soda ash mining, livestock grazing and big-game hunting.