Merck's Keytruda tops Seattle Genetics' Adcetris in late-stage lymphoma study

Preliminary data from a Phase 3 clinical trial, KEYNOTE-204, showed that Merck's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) statistically significantly improved progression-free survival (PFS) in adults with relapsed/refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL) compared to Seattle Genetics' (NASDAQ:SGEN) Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin), one of the primary endpoints.

The other primary endpoint, overall survival, has yet to be tested.

The data will be presented at a future medical conference and submitted to regulatory authorities.

KEYNOTE-204 is the confirmatory study for Keytruda for cHL, approved in the U.S. in March 2017 on an accelerated basis.