Host Hotels estimates coronavirus impact

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) estimates that coronavirus has reduced its total revenue by ~$14M, net income by ~$7M, and adjusted EBITDA by ~$7M.

Amounts to a decrease of 0.5% at the midpoint of the company's adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $1.360B-$1.405B.

The current impact does not materially affect the company’s previously announced 2020 guidance, which remains unchanged as of the date of this release.

The current decline in operations has primarily been group business cancellations, particularly in California, and the company is working closely with the operators of its properties as the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve.