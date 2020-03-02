CenterPoint Energy commits to big emissions cuts

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) says it has set a target to cut its operational emissions by 70% by 2035 and emissions attributable to natural gas usage in heating, appliances and equipment by 20%-30% by 2040 under a new carbon policy.

CenterPoint says it will focus on continuing to develop alternative fuel programs and collaborate with suppliers to lower methane emissions in order to achieve its goals.

The company's regulated utilities serve more than 7M metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.