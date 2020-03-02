Lyft loses bear after multiple correction

Benchmark analyst Michael Ward upgrades Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) from Sell to Hold, saying this year's pullback has mostly corrected the valuation multiple.

Ward sees the company headed towards breakeven cash flow. Lyft ended 2019 with a $2.9B unrestricted cash balance.

The analyst notes the ride-hail insurance risk with insurance reserves likely to stay a major part of overall costs.

Lyft shares are down 0.1% pre-market to $38.10. Shares are down 22% this quarter.

The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.