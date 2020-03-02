Wendy's goes national with breakfast
Mar. 02, 2020 8:39 AM ETWEN, MCD, JACK, DNKNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is officially in the U.S. breakfast war today with a national launch of its breakfast platform.
- The company plans to spend between $70M and $80M on advertising for the menu additions that include nine breakfast sandwiches. Wendy's will also introduce a new coffee blend and an iced Frosty-ccino drink.
- The restaurant chain is targeting McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) customers directly with ads and social media posts. In response, McDonald's has national breakfast promotions running and is giving away free Egg McMuffins today. Panera, Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) and Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) are also reacting to Wendy's crashing the breakfast daypart.
- Wendy's hopes that breakfast will eventually account for 10% of its U.S. sales.
- Shares of Wendy's are up 0.79% premarket to $19.03 vs. the 52-week trading range of $16.25 to $24.04.