Elliott has $1B stake in Twitter, nominates four board members

The WSJ reports that Elliott Management has nominated four directors to Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) board, and has been in talks with the company about finding a full-time CEO.

For now, goes the story, Elliott is working with the company, rather than waging a public campaign (though this leak might suggest otherwise).

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, of course, also runs Square, and recently announced plans to live in Africa 3-6 months per year, furthering angering frustrated investors.

Might 2020 be a good year? It's an election year, and Bloomberg ads alone must be moving the needle on revenue. There's also the coronavirus, which is surely driving higher engagement. Add in Elliott's activism, and a turn could be at hand.

Shares are up 7.3% premarket.

