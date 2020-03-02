Ladder Capital rises 2.4% after Deutsche Bank goes bullish

Ladder Capital gains 2.4% in premarket trading after Deutsche Bank analyst George Bahamondes upgrades Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) to Buy from Hold, citing its more attractive valuation after a recent stock decline.

In the past six months, Ladder has declined 8.6% vs. financial sector median performance of -2.9% during the same period.

"Currently trades at 1.01x of undepreciated book value and pays a well-covered 9.9% dividend yield," he writes.

Notes a stock buyback programs should also provide support.

He does acknowledge that CRE transaction volume and other loan originations could slow amid market uncertainty.

Bahamondes's rating comes in line with the Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (3 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 2 Neutral).