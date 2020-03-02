Cowen likes Amarin in premarket analyst action

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) initiated with Buy rating and $33 (52% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) initiated with Outperform rating and $23 (57% upside) price target at Cowen and Company. Shares up 2% premarket.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) initiated with Buy rating and $32 (42% upside) price target at Jefferies. Initiated with Outperform rating and $32 price target at Wedbush. Resumed with Overweight ratings at Barclays and JPMorgan. Shares up 2% premarket.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) initiated with Hold rating at Deutsche Bank.

Charles River Laboratories (NYSE:CRL) initiated with Buy rating and $190 (22% upside) price target at Deutsche Bank.

IQVIA Holdings (NYSE:IQV) initiated with Buy rating and $190 (36% upside) at Deutsche Bank.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) initiated with Buy rating and $80 (92% upside) price target at Roth Capital.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) initiated with Buy rating and $32 (15% upside) price target at BofA. Initiated with Buy ratings at 12 other shops with price targets ranging from $30.50 - 34. Shares up 2% premarket.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $42 (9% downside risk) price target at Morgan Stanley. Initiated with Hold rating at Jefferies and Outperform with a $65 (40% upside) price target at BMO. Shares up 3% premarket.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) upgraded to Outperform with a $183 (12% upside) price target at Raymond James.