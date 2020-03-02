Enlivex Therapeutics launches $16.75M direct offering; shares down 15% premarket

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) is down 15% premarket in response to its registered direct offering of 2,093,750 ordinary shares and warrants to purchase up to same number of ordinary shares at a combined price of $8.00 per share and warrant, for expected gross proceeds of $16.75M to institutional investors.

The two-year warrants will have an exercise price of $9.00 per share.

Net proceeds will be used for clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and R&D activities, potential acquisitions, working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Closing date is March 4.