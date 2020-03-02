Boeing went on hiring spree before MAX production halt - Bloomberg

Boeing (NYSE:BA) reached a surprising conclusion in the weeks before it halted production of the 737 MAX in January: It hired more mechanics.

All told, Boeing hired ~730 new mechanics and assembly line workers between mid-December and mid-January - almost entirely net additions - Bloomberg reports, as the company worried more about not having enough workers available when the MAX finally restarted production than the cost to having them on payroll with little to do in the short term.

It's a gamble: Boeing currently plans to restart its Seattle manufacturing hub in the next couple months on the expectation that regulators will lift the MAX flight ban by around midyear, but if the timetable proves too optimistic - as earlier predictions have - the costs will add up, not just from the new hires but from the 3,000 other MAX assembly workers the company has kept on the payroll since shutting down production.

To make matters worse, the plan to ramp up production comes as concern is mounting that the coronavirus will cut air travel and dissuade airlines from taking the planes they already ordered, let alone buying new ones.