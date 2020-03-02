Casper Sleep defended on Wall Street

Analyst coverage launches on Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR).
Firms starting off Casper with a bullish view include Guggenheim (Buy rating, $15 price target), Citi (Buy, $12 PT), Piper Sandler (Overweight, $15 PT), Goldman Sachs (Buy, $16 PT) and Jefferies (Buy, $19 PT). Naturally, at least a few of those firms were also underwriters on the IPO.
So far, only Morgan Stanley (Equal-weight, $12 PT) is beginning coverage with a cautious view.
On Seeking Alpha, three authors are neutral on CSPR and two are bearish.
Shares of Casper Sleep are up 0.33% premarket to $9.05 vs. the post-IPO trading range of $8.00 to $15.85.
Now read: Citi slashes PT on Tupperware Brands »