Casper Sleep defended on Wall Street

Analyst coverage launches on Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR).

Firms starting off Casper with a bullish view include Guggenheim (Buy rating, $15 price target), Citi (Buy, $12 PT), Piper Sandler (Overweight, $15 PT), Goldman Sachs (Buy, $16 PT) and Jefferies (Buy, $19 PT). Naturally, at least a few of those firms were also underwriters on the IPO.

So far, only Morgan Stanley (Equal-weight, $12 PT) is beginning coverage with a cautious view.

On Seeking Alpha, three authors are neutral on CSPR and two are bearish.