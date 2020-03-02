Daxor up 86% on coronavirus news

In yet another example of the animal spirits related to any company even mentioning coronavirus, ultra-thinly traded nano cap Daxor (NYSEMKT:DXR) is up 63% premarket, albeit on only 25K shares, in reaction to its announced "engagement" with hospitals and government agencies regarding the use of its blood volume analyzer, BVA-100, in critically ill COVID-19 patients.

It says a clinical trial showed that the use of the device reduced mortality by as much as 66% in patients suffering from respiratory distress and septic shock, adding that it has an inventory of product "ready for deployment."