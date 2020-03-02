Jefferies sees food names benefiting from pantry panic buying

Jefferies is the latest firm to come up with a list of coronavirus plays.

The firm singles out Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK), Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD), Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) and Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) due to their "longer-term theses and shelf-stable/stocking-behavior" qualities, which play right into a pantry-loading panic shopping environment. All four are given a Buy rating.

On the other side of the trade, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) is seen at risk if the coronavirus outbreak extends due to its high exposure to restaurant chains.