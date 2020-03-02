BCB Bancorp may buy back up to 2.85% of its shares outstanding

With the swoon in financial stock prices, the string of smaller banks announcing stock buybacks continues with BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP).

It's authorized to repurchase up to 500,000 shares of its common stock, representing ~2.85% of its shares of common stock outstanding.

“We believe our stock is an attractive investment and repurchasing stock affirms our optimism for the future and offers an excellent means to build long-term value for our shareholders,” said President and CEO Thomas Coughlin.

