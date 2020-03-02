Oppenheimer lowers PT on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Oppenheimer drops estimates on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) as it works in the expected impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We lower FY20E estimates. Management expects to see a ~200bps-400bps drag on global RevPAR in FY20, largely driven by its Asia exposure. Management estimates its China business (~$12M EBITDA in 2019) will face a ~$5M/~ $8M-$12M EBITDA headwind in 1Q20/FY2020."

"While management has yet to quantify the impact to the rest of its business, to be conservative, we lower FY20E EBITDA by an additional ~$15M. Our new FY20E EBITDA is $613M, vs. $638M originally."

Oppenheimer keeps an Outperform rating in place, but lowers its price target to $63 from $69. The average sell-side PT is $68.00.