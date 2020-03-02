Energy Fuels files updated feasibility data for Sheep Mountain project

Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT:UUUU) +10.2% pre-market on news it filed an updated technical report, including a preliminary feasibility study, for its Sheep Mountain Project in Wyoming.

Energy Fuels says the updated PFS estimates the project will recover an average of ~1.4M lbs./year of uranium over a 12-year mine life at an average operating cost of $36.80/lb. of recovered uranium.

While probable mineral reserves of 7.5M tons of ore did not change, total project mineral resources fell by 2.4M lbs. of triuranium oxide.

Also, the pre-tax internal rate of rate of return fell to 28% from 35%, and the net present value (at a 7% discount rate) fell to $114.5M from $173.5M, primarily due to a lower assumed uranium sales price to $60/lb. vs. $65/lb. previously, an increase in direct costs to $36.80/lb. from $32.31/lb., and an increase in planned total project capex to $152.6M from $122.4M.