Hallmark Financial exits binding primary auto business

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) will exit its Binding Primary Auto business as its rate actions and policy changes weren't enough to offset increasing claim severity from prior accident years.

In-force policies will be placed into run-off and non-renewed in accordance with applicable state requirements.

Hallmark Financial's annual insurance statutory reports, which will be filed today, will include pretax adverse prior year loss development of $63.8M, net of reinsurance, for FY2019; $56.1m of that amount was recorded in Q4 2019.

The losses are primarily related to the Binding Primary Auto business for the 2016 and 2017 underwriting years, with a smaller remainder largely attributable to general liability. These amounts are unaudited and based on statutory requirements rather than generally accepted accounting principles.

The company will continue to write Brokerage Primary Auto and Excess Auto focused on specialized classes of middle market transportation-for-hire trucking and business auto fleets operated by professional drivers, placed through a limited number of wholesale brokers. Brokerage Primary Auto is currently authorized to write in 39 states, and Excess Auto is written in 50 states.

HALL doesn't write any ridesharing, livery, taxi, or public transportation business.