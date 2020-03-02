Baidu +2.1% as JPMorgan boosts to overweight

After an even market reaction to its Q4 beat (a report that also forecast Q1 declines), Baidu ADRs are up 2.1% premarket after an upgrade to Overweight at JPMorgan.

The firm pointed to better 2020 visibility in boosting the shares, and raised its Dec. 2020 price target to $150 from $130, implying 25% upside.

Bullish BofA has also raised its price target, to $191 from $183, implying 59% upside.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish on average, as are Seeking Alpha authors. The ADRs have a Quant Rating of Neutral.