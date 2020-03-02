Apollo closes deal to boost Athene stake

Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH) and Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) close their previously announced transaction that eliminates Athene's multi-class share structure.

Athene falls 0.7% in early trading, while Apollo is up 0.1% .

Apollo has purchased a 17% incremental stake in Athene at a premium, bringing Apollo's stake in Athene, together with certain related parties and employees, to ~34%.

Athene has eliminated its multi-class share structure, which the companies expect will significantly improve Athene’s index inclusion eligibility and expand Athene’s investor base.

Transaction strengthens Athene’s excess capital base by ~$1B for future growth.

Apollo's operating group entities acquired 35.5M class A common shares of Athene in exchange for $350M of cash and ~7% equity stake in Apollo's operating group entities.

All Athene class B shares have been converted to class A common shares and all class M common shares have been converted into a combination of class A common shares and warrants to buy class A common shares.

Athene grants Apollo, for up to 180 days after closing, the right to buy additional Athene common shares to allow Apollo and certain related parties and employees to own a total of 35% of Athene common shares outstanding.

Apollo operating group entities also have the right in the future to acquire directly from Athene up to an additional 5% of Athene's outstanding common shares.

Previously: Apollo to boost stake in Athene in $1.55B deal (Oct. 28, 2019)