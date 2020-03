National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) is off to a solid open, up 1.5% after an upgrade to Buy at B. Riley FBR.

The firm's pointing to valuation for the move; drops in November and over the past week have left the stock slightly lower than its price 12 months ago, despite the past three months where it rose 19%.

Its price target is $9, implying a further 19% upside.

Sell-side analysts are Bullish, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The shares have a Quant Rating of Neutral.