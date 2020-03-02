Stocks higher but volatile in early trade

Stocks open higher following gyrating overnight action in the futures markets, but already have backtracked after strong initial gains; Dow +0.3% , S&P 500 +0.7% , Nasdaq +0.8% .

Futures began with sharp losses after China's manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI readings for February fell to record lows while new coronavirus cases appeared in New York and Florida.

But China's dismal PMI readings gave way to a rebound sparked by hopes for additional accommodation from the People's Bank of China and general expectations for more easing around the world.

The PMI plunge "shows the extent to which an outbreak can hit an economy," Evercore ISI chairman Ed Hyman says. "All this is quite uncertain, and we may be overreacting. But we also don't want to underreact."

In the U.S., six of the 11 S&P sectors open in the green, led by consumer staples ( +1.5% ), utilities ( +1.2% ), real estate ( +1% ) and technology ( +0.8% ); energy ( -0.8% ) and industrials ( -0.5% ) are early laggards.

U.S. Treasury prices have backed off earlier highs, but the 10-year yield is still down 4 bps at 1.08% after setting a fresh record low at 1.06%.

WTI April crude oil +2.1% to $45.69/bbl on hopes of a deeper OPEC production cut and stimulus from central banks.

