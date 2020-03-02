Panera launches Netflix model for coffee

Panera launches a new coffee subscription service at its 2.2K locations.

Loyalty program members can receive a free cup of hot drip coffee, hot tea or iced coffee every two hours during regular Panera hours, in addition to refills of the same drink at other locations, per an e-mail sent this morning by the company.

The unlimited coffee subscription costs $8.99 per month. If a customer went to Panera every day, the cup of coffee would work out to about $0.30 per day.

"We're changing the game for coffee drinkers across the country with our no compromises, unlimited subscription service — great coffee at an amazing value," says Panera CEO Niren Chaudhary.

The reaction of consumers to the program will be of interest to Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) and Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN).

Panera is owned by JAB Holding, which is also the parent company for Peet's Coffee, Caribou Coffee, Krispy Kreme and Einsten Bros. Bagels.