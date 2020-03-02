FDA accepts Pfizer application for novel pain med

Pfizer (PFE +1.5% ) and development partner Eli Lilly (LLY +1.1% ) announce that the FDA has accepted for review a marketing application for tanezumab for the treatment of patients with chronic pain due to moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis who have failed to achieve adequate pain relief from other analgesics.

Tanezumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that inhibits (binds to) nerve growth factor (NGF), a protein that regulates pain processing and sensitivity.

Pfizer acquired the candidate in 2006 via its acquisition of Rinat Neurosciences but stopped development in 2010 when some patients needed hip replacements. In 2012, an FDA advisory committee backed the continuation of development as long as safety precautions were taken.