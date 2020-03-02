AT&T TV gets its nationwide debut

AT&T (T +1.9% ) has given a nationwide launch to AT&T TV, the live television Internet-streaming service that has looked like the strategic destination for its legacy DirecTV customers.

Just as AT&T TV Now replaced DirecTV Now, "just" AT&T TV operates with a more traditional pay-TV approach, calling for a two-year contract with a promotional rate applying to the first year - vs. the no-contract, month-to-month deals that tend to characterize streaming services.

It also has a set-top box based on Android TV.

"AT&T TV marries what you love about live TV with video streaming and apps," the company says.

The company is offering customers the chance to bundle AT&T TV and gigabit Internet for $39.99/month each, for 12 months, so long as they sign a 24-month contract.

Unbundled, gigabit Internet will be available for a 12-month promotional price of $49.99/month, and AT&T TV will be available with packages starting at the 12-month promo price of $49.99/month with a 24-month contract required.