BofA raises AMD ahead of analyst day

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) will host its analyst day event on March 5, and analysts are looking for a long-term model update and coronavirus insight.

Deutsche Bank (Hold, $42) expects "strong product/strategic execution to continue in 2020/21" with tailwinds easing throughout the year.

The bank sees the current stock price as "challenging" and expects competitive pressure to increase.

Bank of America (Buy) raises its AMD target from $58 to $62, predicting management will detail a long-term model that "outlines a path to $2-$2.50 EPS."

BofA thinks the coronavirus outbreak will pressure AMD's prior 29% outlook for FY20.