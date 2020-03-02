Tellurian to cut spending, seeks to extend loan maturity

Tellurian (TELL -5.6% ) announces plans to cut corporate spending and reorganize financing for its 2019 term loan as it prepares for market uncertainty.

The company says it will reduce corporate overhead to ~$6M/month and has initiated discussions with its lender to extend the maturity of the 2019 term loan due in May 2020.

Tellurian shares sank more than 70% last week after a much anticipated liquefied natural gas partnership deal with India's Petronet failed to materialize, at least for now.

Despite world conditions, Tellurian says it is "highly confident that when travel restrictions are eased, we will be able to finalize several negotiations to complement the Petronet agreement and allow us to reach final investment decision."