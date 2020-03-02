Insulet down 5% on Omnipod Horizon software glitch

Insulet (PODD -4.8% ) is down on average volume on the heels of its announcement that it will pause the pivotal study of its Omnipod Horizon Automated Glucose Control System in order to correct a software "anomaly" that could result in the system using an incorrect glucose value that could impact insulin delivery. No adverse events related to the issue have been reported.

Updated software should be available by the end of April.

The company says the problem will "modestly impact" market launch, now expected in early 2021 (from H2 2020).