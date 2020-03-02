Goldman joins Intercontinental Exchange's ETF hub

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +1.5% ) says Goldman Sachs joins its ICE ETF Hub as an authorized participant on the platform.

“ICE ETF Hub allows authorized participants to access create/redeem orders, and provides key infrastructure to boost efficiency and standardization across the ETF marketplace,” said Peter Borstelmann, head of ICE ETF Hub.

The hub has been developed as an industry-wide, open architecture, primary market platform for ETFs, which creates a more standardized and simplified process for ETF creation and redemption.

It currently offers support for both U.S.-listed domestic equity and fixed income ETFs, and plans to launch support for the assembly of custom baskets and U.S.-listed international equity ETFs later in 2020.