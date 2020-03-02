Wallbridge to buy Balmoral in all-stock deal

Wallbridge Mining (OTC:WLBMF -3.55% ) agrees to acquire Balmoral Resources (OTCQX:BALMF +41% ) in an all-stock transaction valued at about C$110M.

Each Balmoral share will be exchanged for 0.71 Wallbridge shares, implying consideration of C$0.62 a Balmoral common share.

Upon completion of the transaction, existing Wallbridge and Balmoral shareholders will own about 82% and 18% of the company's proforma shares, respectively.

Sprott owns about 23% of Wallbridge and 9% of Balmoral.

The transaction significantly expands Wallbridge's Fenelon land holdings in Quebec along the Detour gold trend.