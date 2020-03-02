F5 postpones tomorrow's analyst/investor event

F5 Networks (FFIV -3.2% ) has postponed an Analyst and Investor Event set for tomorrow in New York, citing COVID-19.

"At this time of uncertainty, including recent reported cases of the virus in Washington state, the health and safety of our employees, investors, and the general public must be the top priority," the Seattle-based company says.

It says it will announce a new date as soon as practicable.

The company has also postponed its annual Agility user conference, which was set for March 16-19 in Orlando, Fla.