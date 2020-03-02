Now's the time to buy - Bernstein

"From a sell-side strategy perspective, one cannot sit on the fence,” say Inigo Fraser-Jenkins and team.

"Do we believe our tactical models or not? We do, and they are suggesting that investor sentiment has simply moved too far ... We are advocating tactically increasing equity exposure."

The team makes clear they're not making a prediction on the impact of the coronavirus, but that instead their models say "buy." They also allow that an adjustment could be in order due to recession or policy changes.