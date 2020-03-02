Eneva proposes $1.5B merger with AES Tiete

AES Tiete (OTCPK:AESAY) receives a merger proposal worth R$7B (~$1.5B) from Eneva (OTCPK:ENEVY), at 13.3% premium.

Shares in AES Tiete were up 18.8% in mid-morning trading in Sao Paulo at R$18, while Eneva was up ~4.3% at 44.58 reais.

Eneva said in its proposal to buy out AES Tiete, in combination of R$2.75B in cash, and ~R$3.9B in Eneva shares, equivalent to a 22.6% stake.

The combined companies are expected to have 6.4 gigawatts in installed capacity through 2024 and be Brazil’s fourth-largest power generator