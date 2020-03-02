Travel sector hammered on U.S. coronavirus anxiety

The travel sector is getting hit hard by the rush of reports of coronavirus cases in various parts of the U.S. There has also been a significant wave of corporate event cancellations due to the outbreak.
While the travel sector has already been in a downswing over reduced slashed tourism expectations for China and Europe, investors are now factoring in the implications of coronavirus spreading in the U.S.
Notable decliners include Eldorado Resorts (ERI -12.5%), Penn National Gaming (PENN -8.2%), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH -7.4%), Golden Entertainment (GDEN -8.5%), MGM Resorts (MGM -3.5%), Boyd Gaming (BYD -5.1%), Caesars Entertainment (CZR -4%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN -1.8%), Red Lion Hotels (RLH -6.4%), Marriott International (MAR -4.6%), Expedia (EXPE -4.7%), Hyatt Hotels (H -2.2%), Hilton Worldwide (HLT -2.8%), InterContinental Hotels (IHG -2.3%), Booking Holdings (BKNG -1.5%), TripAdvisor (TRIP -1.8%), American Airlines (AAL -6.6%), Spirit Airlines (SAVE -6.5%), United Airline (UAL -6.5%), Delta Air Lines (DAL -3.2%), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -8.5%), JetBlue (JBLU -5.2%), Allegiant Travel (ALGT -5.1%), Southwest Airlines (LUV -3.2%) and Alaska Air Group (ALK -3.3%).
