Gold claws back after biggest one-day decline in nearly seven years

Gold prices attempt to recover from their biggest daily decline since June 2013, as gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) apparently became the asset of choice for investors seeking to liquidate positions to meet margin calls in other assets.

April Comex gold +1.9% to $1,597.30/oz.; May silver +1.2% to $16.66/oz.

"We saw similar behavior during the 2008 financial crisis... and once investors understood and appreciated the scope of central bank stimulus coming down the pike, they began buying gold," says Gold Newsletter editor Brien Lundin. "The price more than doubled from the lows thereafter."

Also, "physical transaction in China and India are typically conducted face to face, and we anticipate that these transactions are going to plummet as the coronavirus crisis plays out," says Zaner Metals' Peter Grant.

"The major price slump at the end of last week was overdone," according to Commerzbank's Eugen Weinberg.

Unlike people and economies, gold is "immune" to the coronavirus, says Goldman Sachs head of global commodities research Jeff Currie.

Gold is the "currency of last resort and avoids the concern that paper currencies could be a medium of transfer for the virus," Currie writes. "As a result, gold has outperformed other safe haven assets like the Japanese Yen or Swiss Franc, a trend we see continuing as long as uncertainty around the full impact of COVID-19 remains."

Meanwhile, "silver is in even worse shape due to its industrial attribution and slack in industrial demand and fears of greater demand loss as the virus fears hit commodity and energy markets," says GoldSeek.com's Peter Spina.

