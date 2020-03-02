Essential Properties +4.6% after solid Q4; sticks with guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) advances 4.6% after Q4 results at least matches expectations and the company repeats its 2020 FFO guidance.

Q4 core FFO per share of 32 cents, in-line with consensus, and rose from 28 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 revenue of $39.2M beats the average analyst estimate of $38.8M and increased from $28.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Reiterates 2020 adjusted FFO per share of $1.27-$1.30.

Q4 same-store net operating income growth of 1.6%.

Q4 same-store contractual cash rents rose by 1.7%.

Essential Properties reduced top 10 tenant concentration to 23.4%, down 210 basis points from Q3.

During the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019, Essential Properties invested $204.7M in 94 properties in 41 separate transactions at a weighted average cash cap rate of 7.3% and GAAP cap rate of 8.0%.

Sold eight properties for $15.2M, recording net gain of $2.7M on the dispositions.

Previously: Essential Properties FFO in-line, beats on revenue (March 2)